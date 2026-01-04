default-cbs-image
Jackson (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Jackson had to be helped off the field after sustaining an ankle injury and couldn't put much weight on his leg, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Deane Leonard and Benjamin St-Juste are in line for more snaps in the secondary for as long as Jackson is out of the game.

