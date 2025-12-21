default-cbs-image
Jackson (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Jackson sustained a groin injury in the second quarter, and he stayed in the locker room after halftime to be evaluated by medical staff. Benjamin St-Juste will likely step into a more prominent role in the Chargers' secondary for as long as Jackson is out of the game.

