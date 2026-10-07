Jackson (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson was in concussion protocol and listed as questionable ahead of the Week 4 meeting with Seattle. While he managed to get on the field, he exited the contest due to a hamstring issue and didn't return. It's possible Jackson didn't practice Wednesday as a precaution, so he'll have a few more chances to get out there. For now, the 30-year-old should at least be considered questionable for the Week 5 matchup with Denver.