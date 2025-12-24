default-cbs-image
Jackson (groin) isn't listed on the Chargers' practice report Tuesday.

Jackson hurt his groin Sunday versus the Cowboys and was unable to finish the game. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that the veteran cornerback was considered day-to-day, but his absence from the team's first practice report of the week suggests Jackson's injury is a thing of the past. He should thus be able to take on his usual starting role Saturday versus Houston.

