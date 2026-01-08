default-cbs-image
Jackson (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Jackson was listed as limited Wednesday due to an ankle injury sustained Week 18 against the Broncos, but barring any setbacks, it looks like he's fully on track for Sunday's wild-card round matchup on the road against New England. Expect Jackson to handle his usual starting role versus Drake Maye and the Patriots.

