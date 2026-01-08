Chargers' Donte Jackson: Still dealing with ankle issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
Jackson hurt his ankle in the Bolts' regular-season finale at Denver, and he's apparently still not back to full strength as the team begins its preparations for a wild card matchup at New England. He'll likely need to manage a full practice Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
