default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jackson (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Jackson hurt his ankle in the Bolts' regular-season finale at Denver, and he's apparently still not back to full strength as the team begins its preparations for a wild card matchup at New England. He'll likely need to manage a full practice Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.

More News