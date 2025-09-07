Jackson registered three solo tackles and a pass defense during Friday's 27-21 win over the Chiefs.

Jackson made a critical pass deflection on a Patrick Mahomes' pass to Hollywood Brown late in the second quarter, which forced the Chiefs to settle for a 59-yard field goal two plays later. Jackson played 45 of 61 defensive snaps Friday, which was more than fellow starter Cam Hart (39). Next up for Jackson and the Chargers is a second-straight AFC West bout against the Raiders on Monday, Sept. 15.