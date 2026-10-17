Jackson (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Jackson will end up missing a second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 4 against the Seahawks. He hasn't been cleared to return to practice since sustaining the injury, but with the Chargers on a bye for Week 7, Jackson will have additional time to rest before Week 8 against the Rams on Sunday, Nov. 1. With Rodney Shelley (hamstring) listed as doubtful, Deane Leonard will likely start at outside cornerback Cam Hart in Jackson's absence.