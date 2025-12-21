Chargers' Donte Jackson: Won't return in Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (groin) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against Dallas.
Jackson was hurt in the second quarter and was ruled out after halftime. Benjamin St-Juste has stepped in to play cornerback in Jackson's absence.
