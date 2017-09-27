Inman caught his lone target for a two-yard gain in Sunday's 24-10 loss to Kansas City.

Inman looked like a solid weapon for Los Angeles last season after the team's offense was ravaged by injuries. This season has not followed that path as the return of Keenan Allen and continued emergence of Tyrell Williams has pushed Inman down the depth chart. Things will likely get uglier in the coming weeks after rookie Mike WIlliams, who is reportedly up and running, enters the fold.