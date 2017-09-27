Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Catches first pass of season
Inman caught his lone target for a two-yard gain in Sunday's 24-10 loss to Kansas City.
Inman looked like a solid weapon for Los Angeles last season after the team's offense was ravaged by injuries. This season has not followed that path as the return of Keenan Allen and continued emergence of Tyrell Williams has pushed Inman down the depth chart. Things will likely get uglier in the coming weeks after rookie Mike WIlliams, who is reportedly up and running, enters the fold.
More News
-
Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Does not record catch in loss•
-
Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Returns to full practice•
-
Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Inactive in Week 1•
-
Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Game-time decision Monday•
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...