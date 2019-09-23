Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Catches one pass
Inman caught one of his three targets for 23 yards in the 27-20 loss Sunday to the Texans
If Keenan Allen were ever to go down with injury, Inman -- not Travis Benjamin -- would likely be the primary beneficiary, as the veteran wide receiver seems to have an innate connection with quarterback Philip Rivers despite the ho-hum target figures, particularly in intermediary routes. Considering Allen, Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams combined to receive 31 of Rivers' 46 targets Sunday, the lack of opportunities likely hinders any sort of fantasy upside Inman might have unless an injury were to occur.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...