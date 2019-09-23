Inman caught one of his three targets for 23 yards in the 27-20 loss Sunday to the Texans

If Keenan Allen were ever to go down with injury, Inman -- not Travis Benjamin -- would likely be the primary beneficiary, as the veteran wide receiver seems to have an innate connection with quarterback Philip Rivers despite the ho-hum target figures, particularly in intermediary routes. Considering Allen, Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams combined to receive 31 of Rivers' 46 targets Sunday, the lack of opportunities likely hinders any sort of fantasy upside Inman might have unless an injury were to occur.