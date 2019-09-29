Play

Inman (quad) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Inman suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter, in a play where he made a catch, but had his cleats catch the turf and over-stretching his leg. This is unfortunate news for Inman, who was upgraded after Mike Williams (back) and Travis Benjamin (hip) were both ruled out of the game. As long as Inman is out, expect Geremy Davis and Andre Patton see an increase in snaps.

