Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Does not record catch in loss
Inman did not record a catch in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Dolphins.
Inman played in his first game since undergoing core muscle surgery in the offseason, with the fourth-year receiver subsequently missing time to begin the season thanks to a groin injury. Given Inman's No. 4 spot on the depth chart his fantasy value will likely depend on the health of the players in front of him, as he played in just 13 offensive snaps Sunday.
