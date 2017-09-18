Play

Inman did not record a catch in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Inman played in his first game since undergoing core muscle surgery in the offseason, with the fourth-year receiver subsequently missing time to begin the season thanks to a groin injury. Given Inman's No. 4 spot on the depth chart his fantasy value will likely depend on the health of the players in front of him, as he played in just 13 offensive snaps Sunday.

