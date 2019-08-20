Inman agreed to a contract with the Chargers on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After visiting the Jets on Tuesday and receiving an offer per Rapoport, the wide receiver decided a reunion with the team he's spent four seasons with in his career was too good to pass up. Familiarity with the offense, and primarily Philip Rivers, could lead to a possible role in the offense for the 30-year-old. The depth chart is pretty set in three-wide sets, but Inman stands to battle with Geremy Davis and Artavis Scott for the fourth receiver role as it stands now.

More News
Our Latest Stories