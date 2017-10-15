Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Inactive for Sunday
Inman (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Inman was nursing a hamstring injury earlier in the week, but he was able to practice in full Thursday and was deemed healthy. With a healthy receiving corps ahead of him, though, his place in the lineup was considered expendable, and Inman will watch in his street clothes Sunday.
More News
-
Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Upgraded to full practice•
-
Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Catches first pass of season•
-
Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Does not record catch in loss•
-
Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...