Inman (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Inman was nursing a hamstring injury earlier in the week, but he was able to practice in full Thursday and was deemed healthy. With a healthy receiving corps ahead of him, though, his place in the lineup was considered expendable, and Inman will watch in his street clothes Sunday.

