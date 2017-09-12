Inman (groin) is listed as inactive Monday in Denver.

Inman was a limited practice participant in advance of Week 1, but the pregame activation of Geremy Davis from the practice squad foretold of impending inactive status for the three-year pro. Consequently, Inman will have some extra time to rest a groin injury. When healthy, though, he's merely fourth on the wideout depth chart behind Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin, a list that discounts 2017 first-round pick Mike Williams as he recovers from a herniated disc.