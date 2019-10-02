Play

Inman (quad) has been placed on IR.

With Mike Williams (back) and Travis Benjamin (hip) out this past weekend, Inman's profile in the Chargers offense was set to expand in Week 4. Unfortunately, he suffered a fourth-quarter injury that's landed him on IR, leaving the team with Keenan Allen, Geremy Davis and Andre Patton as its top healthy wideouts.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories