Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Lands on IR
Inman (quad) has been placed on IR.
With Mike Williams (back) and Travis Benjamin (hip) out this past weekend, Inman's profile in the Chargers offense was set to expand in Week 4. Unfortunately, he suffered a fourth-quarter injury that's landed him on IR, leaving the team with Keenan Allen, Geremy Davis and Andre Patton as its top healthy wideouts.
