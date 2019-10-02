The Chargers are considering placing Inman (quadriceps) on injured reserve, gilbert reports.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury during Sunday's game against the Dolphins while seeing an expanded workload with Mike Williams (back) and Travis Benjamin (hip) inactive. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but if the team is considering injured reserve it seems likely Inman will be sidelined for at least a few games. More information should be available Wednesday as the Chargers release their official injury report.

