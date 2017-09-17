Play

Inman (groin) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Inman's presence bolsters the Chargers' depth at wideout in Week 2, but he's not a high-percentage fantasy option at this stage, with Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin all healthy and ahead of him on the team's depth chart.

