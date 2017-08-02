Inman (abdomen) has been limited to individual workouts to begin training camp, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.

Inman, who underwent sports hernia surgery during the offseason, is expected to be cleared for full contact in the coming days. While the 28-year-old is currently No. 5 on the Chargers wide receiver depth chart, he did rack up 810 receiving yards in 2016 after injuries decimated the team's depth. With Mike Williams (back) already expected to miss the majority of the preseason, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Inman slot right in as a fantasy asset, should another one of his teammates miss time due to an injury.