Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Nursing hamstring injury
Inman (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Inman was a new addition to the injury report Wednesday, and it's unclear if this will ail him Sunday. Regardless, with just four targets through four games, Inman's injury shouldn't affect fantasy owners.
