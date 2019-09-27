Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Opportunity knocks
With Mike Williams (back) out and Travis Benjamin (hip) doubtful, Inman is in line for an expanded role in the Chargers offense Sunday against the Dolphins.
Meanwhile, tight end Virgil Green (groin) has also been ruled out for the contest. Given that Keenan Allen, who has logged a league-high 42 targets through three games, can't catch every pass Philip Rivers throws Sunday, Inman represents a sneaky free agent grab for those scrambling for Week 4 wideout help, as well as a speculative low-cost DFS option.
