Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Plays 27 snaps in win
Inman caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's thrilling overtime win over the Colts.
Inman's production was mild, but it's worth pointing out the 30-year-old did play 27 snaps, four less than Travis Benjamin and 14 less than Mike Williams (knee) despite joining the team in the final week of the preseason. Inman's familiarity with the Chargers -- particularly quarterback Philip Rivers -- would actually make him an intriguing fantasy asset should Keenan Allen get injured, but until that point he should simply be considered depth in an otherwise explosive offense.
