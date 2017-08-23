Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Sees healthy workload in Week 2
Inman (abdomen) returned to the field in Week 2 of the exhibition season.
All-in-all, Inman saw 33 snaps in the Chargers loss to the Saints. He had been sidelined for much of training camp prior to the contest, but returned in a limited role last week. His relatively heavy workload indicates the depth receiver is on track for a healthy start to the regular season.
