Inman (abdomen) returned to the field in Week 2 of the exhibition season.

All-in-all, Inman saw 33 snaps in the Chargers loss to the Saints. He had been sidelined for much of training camp prior to the contest, but returned in a limited role last week. His relatively heavy workload indicates the depth receiver is on track for a healthy start to the regular season.

