Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Sees only two targets
Inman recorded a 28-yard reception in the Chargers' 13-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Inman played 38 snaps, but once again was relegated to a fantasy afterthought, even with Mike Williams (knee) playing just 41 snaps. The 30-year-old receiver simply isn't a consistent enough force in the offense to manufacture fantasy value.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...