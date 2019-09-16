Inman recorded a 28-yard reception in the Chargers' 13-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Inman played 38 snaps, but once again was relegated to a fantasy afterthought, even with Mike Williams (knee) playing just 41 snaps. The 30-year-old receiver simply isn't a consistent enough force in the offense to manufacture fantasy value.

