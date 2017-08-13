Inman (abdomen) will not suit up for Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, Eric D. Williams of ESPN reports.

Reports surfaced at the start of August that Inman was nearing a return to practice after the wideout participated in individual workouts, Inman remains out as he continues to nurse the injury. Look for the Chargers to have another update on Inman when the team takes the field next Sunday against the Saints.