Inman was traded from the Chargers to the Bears on Wednesday in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Inman caught 58 of 94 targets for 810 yards and four touchdowns last season when the Chargers offense was decimated by injuries. With the team much healthier this year, he's been limited to two catches for nine yards while logging just 39 offensive snaps in four appearances. Despite the lack of recent contribution, Inman may soon have the opportunity to compete for a starting job in Chicago, where slot specialist Kendall Wright is the only wideout with more than 125 yards this season. Of course, a starting role wouldn't necessarily translate to regular targets, given that the Bears have limited Mitchell Trubisky to 48 pass attempts in three starts. Inman will compete for playing time against Wright, Tanner Gentry, Tre McBride and Josh Bellamy, with Markus Wheaton (groin) potentially back in the mix at some point in November.