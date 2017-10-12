Chargers' Dontrelle Inman: Upgraded to full practice
Inman (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Any concern about Inman's hamstring injury proved to be short lived, as he was back at it for the full practice session Thursday after being limited Wednesday. In a Chargers passing attack ripe with options, Inman has struggled to pick up regular targets and has logged just two catches for nine yards in four appearances. Inman's chances of seeing consistent snaps could take a further hit with rookie first-round pick Mike Williams (back) in line to make his NFL debut as soon as Sunday against the Raiders.
