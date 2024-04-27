The Los Angeles Chargers selected wide receiver Ladd McConkey with a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Chargers have revamped their wide receiver corps this offseason after trading veteran Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears and allowing MIke Williams to walk in free agency -- where he signed with the New York Jets. Some speculated they might go wide receiver in Round 1, but despite opting to improve the offensive line instead, Chargers fans didn't have to wait long to learn who their new wide receiver was in Round 2. Here's what you need to know about his Fantasy stock in both season-long and Dynasty formats.

Age as of Week 1: 22 | Height: 5-foot-11 5/8 | Weight: 186 | Hand: 8 5/8 | Arm: 30 1/4 | Wing: 72 | 40: 4.39 seconds

McConkey's Fantasy fit with the Chargers

McConkey isn't a big receiver, but he's fast and exceptionally gifted as a route-runner. He frequently showed off polished agility and footwork to get open over and over again in college and at the Senior Bowl. He also has enough speed to run away from defenders, both as a deep target but also on short throws where he gets into open space. Usually, Jim Harbaugh prefers physical players, but clearly he made an exception for a guy who should lead the Bolts in targets in 2024. More valuable in PPR than half- or non-PPR, McConkey will be one of the first few rookie receivers taken in 2024 drafts -- well after Marvin Harrison, but maybe not too long after Malik Nabers, and potentially ahead of Rome Odunze. If the Chargers add another piece to their receiving corps then McConkey's outlook would dim a little bit. He's in the Round 6-7 range in PPR, a full round later if not two rounds later in the non-reception formats.

Dynasty Outlook

McConkey will be a popular second-tier receiver option in Dynasty leagues since wideouts like him tend to stick around the league. As long as he's able to keep getting open, chances are he'll see targets. It also doesn't hurt that Justin Herbert will be his quarterback for the foreseeable future. One concern: The Chargers might eventually add a bigger, better receiver that could drive down McConkey's ceiling from a 110-target guy to a 90-target guy. That would sting. Then again, if McConkey takes advantage of his rookie season then he could wind up being a consistent stud in Fantasy. In Dynasty leagues he'll get taken among the first seven receivers, which is probably enough to say he's a top-10 pick in one-QB formats (ahead of Keon Coleman, for example) and perhaps a late-first or early-second choice in SuperFlex/two-QB versions.