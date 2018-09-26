Chargers' Drew Kaser: Not on injury report
Kaser does not appear on the Chargers' Week 4 injury report.
Kaser suffered a leg injury during the team's Week 3 loss to the Rams, but appears to have fully recovered. Expect the third-year punter to start against the 49ers on Sunday.
