Tranquill (illness) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Chargers on Saturday.

Tranquill was sidelined for last week's loss to the Vikings after he tested positive for COVID-19. However, he'll be able to return to the field for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh after he totaled 42 tackles (25 solo) and 0.5 sacks across his first seven appearances of the year.