Tranquill (illness) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Chargers on Saturday.
Tranquill was sidelined for last week's loss to the Vikings after he tested positive for COVID-19. However, he'll be able to return to the field for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh after he totaled 42 tackles (25 solo) and 0.5 sacks across his first seven appearances of the year.
More News
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Officially out Sunday•
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Nine total tackles in win•
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Active to face Patriots•
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Questionable after limited practice•
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Limited in practice Wednesday•