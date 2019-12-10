Tranquill tallied eight tackles (seven total) in the 45-10 win Sunday over the Jaguars.

Throughout the last three games, Tranquill has emerged as the Chargers' top tackler, leading the team in two out of the three games including a 14-tackle outing against the Raiders in Week 10. It's come at the cost of Thomas Davis, and to some extent Denzel Perryman, although the latter did not play Sunday due to disciplinary reasons.