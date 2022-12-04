Tranquill (illness) is warming up and is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Raiders, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Tranquill was unable to practice Friday due to an illness, but his ability to participate in pregame warmups suggests he'll be available this weekend. The 27-year-old will likely continue operating in his usual role as an every-down linebacker in Week 13.
