Coach Anthony Lynn said Tranquill broke his left ankle during Sunday's 16-13 win over the Bengals, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

This news was expected, but it's a big loss for the Chargers' defense nonetheless. Over just 382 defensive snaps in his rookie season, Tranquill piled up 75 tackles -- the second-most on the team. Lynn stopped short of saying Tranquill is out for the remainder of the season, but the Notre Dame product will likely be placed on IR and miss substantial time. Emeke Egbule and Nick Vigil could both see an increase in usage in Tranquill's stead.