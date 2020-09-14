Early results indicate that Tranquill suffered a broken ankle during Sunday's 16-13 win over the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Tranquill notched a single tackle before being carted off the field Sunday. If the second-year pro is indeed forced to miss significant time due to a broken ankle, it will be a notable blow to a Chargers defense already reeling from the loss of Derwin James (knee). Count on Nick Vigil to handle an expanded snap count as long as Tranquill remains sidelined.