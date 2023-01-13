Tranquill recorded 144 tackles (93 solo), five sacks, 10 tackles for loss as well forcing a fumble and recording an interception during the 2022-23 season.

Tranquill had the best season of his career, setting new career highs in tackles and sacks while also registering his first career interception. The 27-year-old led the Chargers in both solo and total tackles and also finished tied for third on the team in sacks, as he supplanted Kenneth Murray for the starting job. An unrestricted free agent this offseason, Tranquill has earned himself a starting role either with the Chargers or somewhere else.