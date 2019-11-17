Tranquill (calf) is now listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Chiefs.

Tranquill was a limited participant in Saturday's practice, but he wasn' t initially handed an injury tag. This would be a major loss for the Chargers' defense, as Tranquill led the team in tackles in last week's loss to the Raiders, racking up 14. However, even if Tranquill suits up, it may be difficult to replicate that performance with Denzel Perryman likely at full health.