Tranquill finished his rookie campaign with 75 tackles and a pass defense.

Tranquill quietly emerged as a legitimate force in the middle, posting 46 tackles from Week 10-17. That essentially coincided with the disappearance of Jatavis Brown, who is not expected to be retained by the Chargers this offseason. With both Thomas Davis and Denzel Perryman entering the 2020 season with one year remaining on their contracts, Tranquill could be the heir apparent to the starting inside linebacker job with another productive campaign.

