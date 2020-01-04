Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Excellent in rookie campaign
Tranquill finished his rookie campaign with 75 tackles and a pass defense.
Tranquill quietly emerged as a legitimate force in the middle, posting 46 tackles from Week 10-17. That essentially coincided with the disappearance of Jatavis Brown, who is not expected to be retained by the Chargers this offseason. With both Thomas Davis and Denzel Perryman entering the 2020 season with one year remaining on their contracts, Tranquill could be the heir apparent to the starting inside linebacker job with another productive campaign.
More News
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Another impressive tackle total•
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Practicing without limitations•
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Sidelined for Week 11•
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Earns questionable tag•
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Unexpected eruption•
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Suiting up Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.