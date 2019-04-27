Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Going out west
The Chargers selected Tranquill in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 130th overall.
Tranquill might not have the most intimidating name for a linebacker, but at 6-foot-2, 234 pounds the Notre Dame product has standout athleticism that lends a favorable projection as a special teams and coverage linebacker if nothing else. There's certainly the potential for more than that, though, as Tranquill was a leading contributor on a dominant Notre Dame defense, posting 19.5 tackles for loss over the last two years. Formerly a safety tweener, Tranquill's 4.57-second 40, 37.5-inch vertical, 122-inch broad jump, and 11.08 agility score are all strong marks by linebacker standards. He'll hope to get his foot into the door with strong special teams play behind a crowded Chargers linebacker rotation.
