Tranquill didn't practice Friday due to an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Tranquill landed on the injury report Friday as a non-participant due to an illness and is now in danger of missing Week 13. If he's sidelined, Kenneth Murray, Troy Reeder and Chris Rumph would be candidates for increased roles.
More News
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Nine stops Week 12•
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Seven stops in close loss•
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Season-high 15 tackles•
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Ten tackles in win•
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Seven solo tackles in loss•
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Team-high 11 stops in win•