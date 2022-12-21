Tranquill recorded a sack among his 10 stops and forced a fumble in Sunday's Week 15 win over Tennessee.

Tranquill made some key plays late in the game for the Chargers, stopping Derrick Henry for a two-yard gain midway through the fourth quarter and forcing the big running back to fumble. The Titans recovered the ball, but Tranquill effectively ended the drive two plays later with a sack of Ryan Tannehill. The sack was Tranquill's fourth of the campaign, and the double-digit tackle total was his fifth so far in 2022. Tranquill is already up to a career-best 118 stops through 14 contests.

