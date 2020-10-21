Coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that Tranquill (ankle) may return late in the season, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Tranquill broke his left ankle in the season opener and was promptly placed on injured reserve. There was a chance he could miss the rest of the 2020 season, but Lynn believes the linebacker could beat that timeline. Whether the Chargers allow Tranquill to return could depend on their need for linebacker depth and their position in the playoff race. Last season, the Notre Dame product recorded 70 tackles over the final 11 games.