Tranquill logged nine tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 25-24 win over the Cardinals.

Tranquill finished with the Chargers' second-most tackles behind safety Alohi Gilman (10), as the linebacker continued to play an every-down role Week 12. The 234-pounder also came one stop shy of notching his fifth double-digit tackle outing of the season, increasing his season total to 98 over 11 games. Tranquill has already logged career highs in tackles, sacks (three) and passes defended (two), and he'll look to keep up this significant production next Sunday against the division-rival Raiders.

More News