Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Not on injury report
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 7, 2022
at
10:17 pm ET
•
1 min read
Tranquill (groin) was not listed on the Chargers' injury report Wednesday.
Tranquill appears to have gotten past a nagging groin injury that first popped up in early August. The 234-pound linebacker started seven of his 14 games last season, and he is expected to step into a full-time starting role alongside linebacker Kyle Van Noy in 2022.
