Tranquill recorded 11 tackles (four solo) and one sack in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts.
Tranquill has now amassed double-digit stops in consecutive contests following Monday's game-high 11-tackle performance. Across 15 matchups played this year operating as an every-down linebacker, the 27-year-old has set career highs in tackles (129), sacks (five), interceptions (one), passes defensed (four) and forced fumbles (one).
