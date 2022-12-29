Tranquill recorded 11 tackles (four solo) and one sack in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts.

Tranquill has now amassed double-digit stops in consecutive contests following Monday's game-high 11-tackle performance. Across 15 matchups played this year operating as an every-down linebacker, the 27-year-old has set career highs in tackles (129), sacks (five), interceptions (one), passes defensed (four) and forced fumbles (one).