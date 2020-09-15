Tranquill (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Tranquill sustained a broken ankle in Sunday's win over the Bengals and could miss the remainder of the 2020 season, so this move was expected. The Chargers elevated Asmar Bilal to the active roster to bolster their linebacker depth alongside Nick Vigil and Emeke Egbule.
