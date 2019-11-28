Play

Tranquill (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Tranquill appears to have fully shaken his lingering calf injury during the Chargers' bye. The rookie fourth-round pick played 100 percent of snaps on defense Week 10 against Oakland, and he could be in line for another key role against Denver on Sunday.

