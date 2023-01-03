Tranquill tallied nine tackles, including two for loss, in Sunday's 31-10 Week 17 win over the Rams.
Tranquill led the Chargers in stops for the third straight week, though he fell just short of extending his streak of games with double-digit tackles to three. The fourth-year linebacker is up to 138 tackles on the campaign, 12th-most in the NFL.
