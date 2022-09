Tranquill collected 11 tackles (nine solo) and one pass defensed during Sunday's 38-10 defeat to the Jaguars.

The Chargers' defensive unit as a whole struggled in Week 3, as the team gave up 38 points to a non-extraordinary Jacksonville team. However, Tranquill's efforts could be considered one of the few bright spots Sunday for Los Angeles, and he'll look to continue his notable play when the team matches up against Houston on Sunday.