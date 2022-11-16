Tranquill logged 15 tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 22-16 loss to San Francisco.
Tranquill was one of two Chargers to finish with double-digit tackles, as safety Derwin James also notched 13 stops against the 49ers. These two now sit far and away as the Bolts' top two tacklers through nine games this season, with 82 and 85, respectively. Tranquill has already set new career highs in tackles and sacks (three) this season, and he'll continue to play almost every defensive snap this coming Sunday against the Chiefs.
